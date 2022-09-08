Work to upgrade the play space at Maybury Peace Park, Weston is under way.
Cessnock City Council engaged with the community to develop a Masterplan for Maybury Peace Park which was adopted in May 2021.
Council then obtained $300,000 in grant funding under the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund to complete the works.
The play space upgrade - which began on Monday - will include new and exciting play elements such as inground trampolines, an accessible spinner, net swings and sand play.
The project will also allow for improved access via new pathway connections, along with landscaping works.
To ensure the safety of residents, the works will be fenced off, however the main playground will be predominantly accessible for public use during construction.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said improving the city's local parks and playgrounds is one of his priorities as mayor, and was pleased to see the project get under way.
"Maybury Peace Park has always been so popular within the community, and these improvements will take this much-loved park to a new level," Cr Suvaal said.
"Both of my kids love going to the park, so I'm sure they, along with other local kids and their families will enjoy the new facilities and equipment once the project is complete."
Works are expected to be completed in November 2022, weather permitting.
