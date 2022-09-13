The End2End Festival returns to Pokolbin this Saturday for the first time since 2019. The food, wine and music festival runs across four venues - Oaks Cypress Lakes, Ben Ean, Blaxland Inn and Drayton's Family Wines.
The entertainment lineup includes premier tribute bands Mama Mia (ABBA), Blues Brothers Rebooted, Damnation (AC/DC), the Fleetwood Mac Experience and Powderworks (Midnight Oil), and popular local artists Anna Weatherup, Madeline Hunt, Gen-R-8, Rock Rhapsody and the Komiti Levai Band.
The festival runs from 10am to 5pm. Tickets are available at end2endfestival.com.au.
The 2022 Cessnock Stomp Festival will be launched this Saturday night with a trivia night at Cessnock Leagues Club.
The trivia night will raise funds for the Cessnock District Rescue Squad. Tickets are $25 per person, with up to 10 people per table, and can be bought at cessnockchamber.com.au.
The Stomp festival will be held in Vincent Street on Sunday, October 30.
The Wollombi Valley Sculpture Festival runs from September 10 to 25, with 155 sculptures on display at six indoor galleries, two vineyards and around Wollombi and Laguna. Read more here.
If you haven't caught Cessnock Library's latest exhibition - Strike a Pose: photographs from The Cessnock Eagle - now's your chance, it concludes this Thursday. Read more here.
Cessnock author DJ Blackmore will give a talk about her new novel, Wish Me Gone, at Kurri Kurri Library on Thursday from 10.30am to 11.30am. It's a free event but bookings are essential via eventbrite.com.au. Read more here.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets: Kevin Sobels Wines, Saturday 9am-2pm.
Hunter Wine Country Markets: De Bortoli Wines, Saturday 9am-2pm.
The Valley Markets: Miller Park Hotel, Branxton, Sunday 9.30am-2pm.
Abermain Bowling Club: Sunday Country ft. Kathy Coleman, Bruce Forbes and the RnR Ranchgirls (1pm-4pm, $10 entry).
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Finnian Johnson.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Bobby C. Saturday, Cascadence.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Wez Thompson. Saturday, Big Waves.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, James Paul. Saturday, MacReid.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Abbie Ferris; Jayde Corner. Saturday, Redline; Oran Vir.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Dave Carter.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, Soul Station. Sunday, Murray Byfield.
Greta Workers Club: Saturday, Glen Harrison.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Danny and Jake. Saturday, Pistol Pete (1pm-4pm); Barracuda (8pm-11pm). Sunday, Brendan Murphy.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, Project X. Sunday, Luke Davis.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Chris Saxby.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Trinity Woodhouse.
Peden's Hotel: Friday, Hendo.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Saturday, Crawfish Stew.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Saturday, Maryanne Rex.
Vincent Street Kitchen & Bar: Friday, Finnian Johnson. Saturday, Katie & Feff. Sunday, Mike Horbacz.
