What's on around Cessnock and beyond: September 14-20, 2022

September 13 2022 - 2:00pm
Mama Mia, the ABBA tribute band, will perform at Drayton's Family Wines as part of the End2End Festival on September 17.

END2END FESTIVAL

The End2End Festival returns to Pokolbin this Saturday for the first time since 2019. The food, wine and music festival runs across four venues - Oaks Cypress Lakes, Ben Ean, Blaxland Inn and Drayton's Family Wines.

