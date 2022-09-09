The passing of Queen Elizabeth II brought back a treasured childhood memory for former Cessnock Advertiser editor Bruce Wilson.
Mr Wilson was eight years old when the Queen visited Newcastle in 1954.
A photograph from the day shows him sitting in the gutter at Hamilton, waiting for the Queen's entourage to pass by.
"I recall traveling to Newcastle with my family and the night before walking up Hunter Street to view the many street decorations marking her visit," Mr Wilson said.
"Many years later we pulled over on Industrial Drive, Newcastle to watch her go past."
In 1974 Mr Wilson had another brush with royalty - as a young journalist he was invited to McWilliams Mount Pleasant, Pokolbin when Prince Charles made a visit.
"We (the media) were not allowed to ask questions or come any closer that five to 10 metres from the Prince. The Prince was met by McWilliams general manager Don McWilliam," he recalled.
"So, the Queen's passing naturally brought back a number of memories."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
