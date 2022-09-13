The Advertiser - Cessnock
Team Lantry boxers celebrate golden six months in the ring

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 13 2022 - 8:03am, first published 2:16am
Team Lantry boxers Chris Duffie, Eve Bryson, Ethan Hamid, Isabella Parker, Jasmine Hale and Reef Sattler have had great success this year. Picture supplied.

Boxers from the Team Lantry Boxing in Kurri Kurri are celebrating a golden six months with outstanding results in the ring at national and state tournaments.

