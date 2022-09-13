On Saturday it was an honour to attend the flood appreciation event which brought together the organisations and individuals who contributed their time and effort during the two flood events we had this year. It was the first time the Cessnock LGA had two natural disaster declarations within four months of each other, and this event was an opportunity to thank those who were there for our community when they needed it most. Whether it was during the flood, or in the recovery phase, so many people played an important role including local police, SES, VRA, Rural Fire Service, Ambulance Services, council staff, Resilience NSW, Legal Aid, Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council, Local Land Services and Ausgrid.