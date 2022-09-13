Cessnock's Elsie Barr has qualified to represent Australia at the Federation of International Sport Aerobics and Fitness (FISAF) world championships in the Czech Republic in November.
Elsie, 11, won the bronze medal in the Cadet International Individual Female section at the national finals on the weekend to qualify for the world championships.
A member of the Cessnock-based Aerosport Allstars club, Elsie was part of a squad of 23 athletes the club sent to the national championships last week after great success at state level.
Held at Brisbane's Chandler Theatre, the squad competed over four days from September 8 to 11.
Elsie has been with Aerosport Allstars since she was five-years-old and this year was the first time she has been old enough to compete in the international section.
Elsie's mum Lisa Barr said she is very proud of her daughter.
"If anyone would have told me a little girl at 11 years of age could make an Australian team for world championships I wouldn't have believed it, but she did it," she said.
"It's absolutely amazing, we're so proud of her."
Lisa said Elsie has won all gold medals in previous years at nationals.
Elsie said she was over the moon when she qualified for the world championships.
"I was so so happy, and I cried because I've had this goal since I was five," she said.
"I've always wanted to make it to a world championships and it came through on Sunday night."
She said she is most looking forward to getting to compete with amazing athletes and the overall experience of being at the world-level event.
The international level routine Elsie performed is more difficult than the national level she has competed in previously.
"It's international routine which is harder skills than national stream," Elsie said.
"I have a bigger range of what type of skills I can do, whereas with a national stream routine you've got a smaller range of skills you're allowed to do.
"It was definitely a big step up, it was definitely very hard and very, very challenging."
Elsie said not only were the skills harder, but the music was a lot quicker so she had to build her fitness.
She trains three nights a week at Aerosport Allstars with coaches Jessica Barrett and Kimberley Gargan.
Jessica said the whole Aerosport squad did really well and all the older girls ended with podium places.
"The little ones did great, no medals from them yet but it was their first year in the sport so it was just amazing to have them all qualify at nationals," she said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
