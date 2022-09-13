The Advertiser - Cessnock
Elsie Barr off to sport aerobics world championships in Czech Republic

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
September 13 2022 - 10:43pm
Elsie Barr competing at the 2022 Federation of International Sport Aerobics and Fitness (FISAF) national championship in Brisbane. Picture supplied.

Cessnock's Elsie Barr has qualified to represent Australia at the Federation of International Sport Aerobics and Fitness (FISAF) world championships in the Czech Republic in November.

