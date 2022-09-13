The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Dan Repacholi: Canberra Report | Profound impact following the Queen's passing

By Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi
Updated September 13 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi said residents can sign a condolence book at his office.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has had a profound impact on the world. She touched the lives of generations of Australians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.