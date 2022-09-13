Dan Repacholi: Canberra Report | Profound impact following the Queen's passing

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has had a profound impact on the world. She touched the lives of generations of Australians.
For 70 years, she reigned as Australia's Head of State. During her reign, The Queen visited Australia 16 times and saw more of this country than most Australians, visiting every state and territory.
The Queen consulted with 16 Prime Ministers and 16 Governors-General served in her name. She was the patron of more than 20 Australian charities and associations.
The Prime Minister this week announced a public holiday for September 22 as part of the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty, The Queen.
Those wishing to sign a condolence book in recognition of The Queen's remarkable lifetime of service are welcome to do so at my office at 3 Edward Street, Cessnock during business hours or you can do it online at https://www.pmc.gov.au/condolence-form
The condolences will be collated and sent to Buckingham Palace.
The messages will also be archived by the Commonwealth and may be displayed at its national institutions, such as the National Library of Australia, to form a lasting record of this moment in history.
The Parliamentary Sitting for this week has been rescheduled to coincide with the National Day of Mourning in Canberra.
Unfortunately, that meant my first speech has been delayed and is now likely to take place sometime during the rescheduled sitting week.
September is Rural Road Safety Month and with school holidays approaching we should reflect on the additional risks when driving on rural and remote roads across Australia.
Currently rural road crashes account for more than 65% of the National road toll.
Last week in Parliament I joined Parliamentary Friends of Road Safety and the Australian Road Safety Foundation to make a promise to choose road safety.
We got to make our pledge on a pretty cool blow-up car. You too can take the pledge at www.arsf.com.au/road-safety-promise.
On Saturday I attended a special service at Cessnock Leagues Club to thank all service providers for the hard work and support that they gave the community during the July flood event.
I joined with Jay Suvaal - Mayor of Cessnock to say thanks to Cessnock City Council staff, Hunter Valley Police District, Cessnock District Rescue Squad - VRA Rescue NSW, NSW RFS crews from across the Cessnock LGA, staff from Resilience NSW and NSW SES crews including NSW SES - Cessnock City Unit.
It was great to be able to recognise all those who did so much for the community during the recent flood events.
My electorate wide newsletter will be hitting mailboxes right across the Hunter electorate from Monday.
As always, my office is open and ready to assist you with any Federal Government issues you may have. I look forward to hearing from you and working with our community to deliver for the Hunter.
