The MEU Northern Mining and NSW Energy District's memorial service went ahead for the first time since 2019, on Sunday, September 11.
About 270 people gathered at the Jim Comerford Memorial Wall, Aberdare, to remember the 1800-plus men, women and boys who have lost their lives in the Northern District Coalfields since 1801.
The family of Nigel Walker, who was killed last year on his way home from work at Liddell Open Cut, were presented with a miner's lamp to honour his memory.
Northern Mining and NSW Energy District president Robin Williams said the annual memorial service is the most important day of the year for the union.
In other news:
"Its an opportunity for all members of the community to come together at the Jim Comerford Memorial Wall and reflect on the important role mining plays in our district and the enormous cost paid over many years in workers' death and injury," he said.
"The memorial service is a moving ceremony where wreaths are laid, bagpipes play and the miners' lamp is lit to keep the flame of memory alive.
"It's a day of remembrance and solace, especially for bereaved family members."
Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson stepped in as keynote speaker for resources minister Madeleine King, who was unable to attend due to duties associated with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ms Swanson spoke about the importance of Australia's resource industry, and the need to continuously improve worker's safety.
2016: Remember our miners
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.