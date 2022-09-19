$115m Cessnock Hospital redevelopment project team chosen

The $111.5 million Cessnock Hospital redevelopment is another step closer with the NSW Government appointing the project team.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the government is committed to delivering enhanced health services closer to home and future-proofing care for the Cessnock community.
"An experienced team of project managers, architects and cost managers who have worked on a range of health infrastructure projects in both metro and regional areas have been engaged to progress master planning for the Cessnock Hospital redevelopment to ensure the best possible health care solutions are delivered for the region," Mr Martin said.
"The appointment of the project team is a key milestone in the advancement of healthcare for the region and will ensure we can move ahead and deliver the best possible hospital to support the health needs of communities in Cessnock now and into the future."
The project team includes architect Fitzpatrick & Partners, project managers CBRE and cost managers Genus Advisory.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the immediate focus for the redevelopment team includes starting the master planning for the hospital, with the first plan expected to be released later this year.
"The government is committed to ensuring that the hospital has the latest facilities that will meet the growing and changing health care needs of this area," Mrs Taylor said.
"The Clinical Services Plan for the Cessnock region is also being finalised by the Hunter New England Local Health District. As we progress planning, there will be opportunities for staff, clinicians and the community to be involved."
