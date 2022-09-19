The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community
Photos

New gallery at Branxton Community Hall a place of remembrance for Greta army and migrant camp descendants

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated September 19 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Branxton Community Hall caretaker and first generation Australian Helen Scott with part of the gallery she has curated. Pictures by Chloe Coleman.

Until now, the community and descendants of Greta army and migrant camps didn't have anywhere to gather and remember.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.