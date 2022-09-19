The Advertiser - Cessnock
Bill Gilbert wins Kurri Kurri's best and fairest award

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 19 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 4:43am
Bill Gilbert has won Kurri Kurri Bulldogs' best and fairest award for 2022. File picture

Bill Gilbert's outstanding season has been recognised with the utility forward winning Kurri Kurri's best and fairest and players' player award.

