Bill Gilbert wins Kurri Kurri's best and fairest award

Bill Gilbert's outstanding season has been recognised with the utility forward winning Kurri Kurri's best and fairest and players' player award.
Gilbert was the most consistent player over the season.
Skipper Mitch Cullen took out the best forward award and Ethan Fowler was best back.
Coach Aaron Watts' award went to Sam Fechner who continued to develop with selection in the Newcastle Rebels Under-20 team along with teammates Brody Linnane and Hunter Denver.
Alex Selis scooped the awards in reserve grade winning the best and fairest, coach's award and best forward.
Sam Hunt won the best back award and Brock Portsmouth was players' player.
Alex King also had a big night collecting the Open grades best and fairest, players' player and best forward awards.
Blake Easton was best back and the coach's award was won by Craig Robinson.
In the Under-19s Brock Ward also collected three trophies winning the best and fairest, players' player and coach's awards.
Jake Randall and Lewie Hippie shared the best back award and Dyland Fox was best forward.
Jackson Cluff and Nick Scott received life membership rings.
First grade
Best back - Ethan Fowles
Best forward - Mitch Cullen
Coach: - Sam Fechner
Players Player - Bill Gilbert
Best & Fairest - Bill Gilbert
Reserve Grade
Best back - Sam Hunt
Best forward - Alex Selis
Best & Fairest - Alex Selis
Coach: Alex Selis
Players' Player: Brock Portsmouth
Open grade
Best & Fairest - Alex King
Players Player: Alex King
Best forward: Alex King
Best back: Blake Easton
Coach: Craig Richardson
Under 19
Best back: Jake Randall & Lewie Hippie
Best forward: Dylan Fox
Coach: Brock Ward
Players' Player: Brock Ward
Best & Fairest: Brock Ward
