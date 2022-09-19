The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Newcastle RL: Harry Siejka sticks with Cessnock Goannas for second coaching term in 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 19 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 11:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka has agreed to coach the Goannas again in 2023. Picture supplied

HARRY Siejka is back on board for a second term with the Cessnock Goannas, agreeing to coach the Coalfields club again in next year's Newcastle Rugby League competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.