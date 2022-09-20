The Advertiser - Cessnock
What's on around Cessnock and beyond: September 21-27, 2022

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
September 20 2022 - 1:24am
A past Newcastle Jets soccer clinic. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

THANKSGIVING SERVICE

St Paul's Anglican Church, Kurri Kurri is hosting an ecumenical thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth II at 10am on Thursday, September 22. It is open to everyone, regardless of faith and there will be an opportunity to light a memorial candle.

