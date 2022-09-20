St Paul's Anglican Church, Kurri Kurri is hosting an ecumenical thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth II at 10am on Thursday, September 22. It is open to everyone, regardless of faith and there will be an opportunity to light a memorial candle.
The Newcastle Jets will run a clinic at Turner Park, Aberdare on Wednesday, September 28. For players from six to 13-years-old, it's a chance to be mentored by Jets coaches and players. Book at newcastlejetsfc.com.au/community/holiday-clinics.
Meet the Seniors Rights Service aged care advocates at Cessnock Library on Friday at 10am to learn about in-home and residential aged care services. It's free, independent and confidential, and there are no appointments necessary.
The world's premier Beatles cover band The Beatle Boys is coming to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre this Saturday night. Relive every number one Beatles hit in this two hour concert experience. Tickets are on www.cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
Cessnock Retired Mineworkers will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday, October 10 at 10.30am, at Cessnock Leagues Club and again on Monday, October 24. Their annual Christmas lunch date has changed to Wednesday, November 30.
Cessnock Probus Club's monthly meeting is on Tuesday, September 27 at Cessnock Leagues Club from 10.20am to 12.30pm.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley Lovedale
Friday, September 23 - Jai Maree, Lovely Day Duo
Saturday, September 24 - 2022 Joel Procter, Nick Rage
Sunday, September 25 - The Larks, Karen O'Shea
Vincent St Kitchen & Bar Cessnock
Friday, September 23 - Karen O'Shea
Saturday, September 24 - Triple Zero duo
Sunday, September 25 - Thomas James
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
