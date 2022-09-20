Council's $15k fine for "unintended overflow"

Cessnock City Council has received a penalty infringement notice for an "unintended overflow" from a dam at the Cessnock Waste Management Centre.
The incident, occurred after unprecedented weather events in April 2022, when EPA officers visited the site on a routine inspection.
A council spokesperson said it was observed there was a small escape through the 50mm rock gabion at the spillway.
"Council responded immediately by engaging bulk tankers and irrigation sprays to stem the flow and increase freeboard. Markers have also been reinstalled to show correct/accurate depths," the spokesperson said.
The overflow occurred following unprecedented weather events. In the previous five months, 880mm of rainfall was recorded, which is well above the 760mm annual average. In the month prior to the event, 122mm was recorded. High rainfall was exacerbated by the chocking of a storm water pipe that diverted even greater flow into the dam.
The spokesperson said the council continues to engage with the regulator with transparency and remains committed to an ongoing cooperative relationship.
Council was fined $15,000 after the state's environmental watchdog fined it over alleged failure to maintain a dam.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) accused the council of breaching its EPA licence by failing to maintain a dam "which allowed contaminated water to be discharged into the environment from the Cessnock Waste and Reuse Centre".
EPA director David Gathercole said the council used the dam to collect and treat dirty water.
"EPA officers observed contaminated water in the dam at a level that was far too high," Mr Gathercole said.
"The equipment used to measure dam levels appeared to be installed incorrectly, giving a false indication that dam levels were lower.
"Officers also found that council had allegedly failed to physically check the water levels leading to contaminated water discharging through the dam spillway.
"These breaches run the risk of creating large-scale pollution events which can be destructive on both the environment and community."
The $15,000 penalty infringement notice is the largest fine available to the EPA under the legislation, the organisation said in a statement.
Water pollution incidents can be reported to the EPA on 131 555.
