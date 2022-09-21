The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Rain for Hunter Region on Queen's public holiday: weather

By Jack Gramenz & Jessica Brown
Updated September 21 2022 - 12:10am, first published 12:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Severe weather warning for parts of NSW: Cessnock to cop a drenching

Cessnock is in for a drenching as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts "widespread rain and thunderstorms" for coming days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.