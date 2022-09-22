A group of 16 year 11 students at Kurri Kurri High are preparing for life after school through internships, TAFE courses and personalised learning for each student in the Big Picture Academy.
The Big Picture Academy was introduced to Kurri Kurri High School back in 2018, and is a new way of organising secondary education.
Each student has a personalised learning plan, allowing students the opportunity to explore future career paths in areas of interest.
Deputy principal of the Big Picture Academy at Kurri Kurri High Kylie Edwards said "it's completely different to mainstream, it's not suited to everyone."
Kurri Kurri High School held their first Big Picture Academy showcase on September 14, each student in the Big Picture Academy showcasing their work with projects ranging from areas of forensic science to carpentry.
"Some of them have found their true calling," Ms Edwards said.
Year 11 student Madison Todhunter has a passion for animals and animal care and through internships this term Madison was able to find her dream career.
"I've gotten a lot of experience with animal attendance and I hope to become a vet nurse," said Madison.
True crime enthusiast Ashley Roberts spent the school term researching pact mentality in the murder cases of Anita Cobby and Janine Balding.
The year 11 student wanting to join the NSW Police Force after school.
"I've enjoyed this a lot, I'm very interested in these cases," said Ashley.
Another year 11 student Olivia McDonald goes to St Nicholas' at Gillieston Heights every Friday for an eight and a half hour day through a school-based traineeship.
"I'm about half-way through so this time next year, I'll have my Certificate III in early childhood education," said Olivia.
"By the time I finish school, I'll be a fully qualified educator which is amazing," she said.
Big Picture year 11 adviser Meg Robson had to reel in a tear when expressing how proud she is of her students for following their passions.
"I'm very proud, because I know how far they've come. I know these kids so well, I know their struggles, I know their strengths," Ms Robson said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
