The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

Kurri High students explore future career paths with Big Picture Academy showcase

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated September 22 2022 - 12:47am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Roberts from Kurri Kurri in front of her case study on the murders of Anita Cobby and Janine Balding. Picture by Laura Rumbel.

A group of 16 year 11 students at Kurri Kurri High are preparing for life after school through internships, TAFE courses and personalised learning for each student in the Big Picture Academy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.