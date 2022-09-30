Huntlee Park is almost ready to launch, and with huge slides, flying foxes and mammoth swings, it's looking fantastic.
Cessnock City Council is inviting the community to come and celebrate its opening and explore this new community facility.
To celebrate the occasion, a fun morning of activities has been organised at the park after the opening ceremony at 9am on Sunday, October 16.
Activities will include a petting zoo, a reptile talk, face painting, balloon twisting, boutique market stalls, food vendors, a make-your-own beeswax food wrap workshop, and a stunt clown with giant bubbles as well as performances by Hunter Heroes.
The new play space includes a flying fox, custom built barbecue area with a shelter and inbuilt seating.
It also features tall cube play towers, which are unique to the park.
"It is great to see this park open to our growing community and I am looking forward to celebrating this wonderful new park space," Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said.
"The park offers something for children of all ages and abilities and I am sure it will become a place for locals to come together to enjoy all it has to offer."
The Huntlee Park opening will be held on Sunday, October 16 between 9am and 1pm at Huntlee Park, 1 Triton Boulevard, North Rothbury.
The event has been organised by the Huntlee community liason officer and supported by Cessnock City Council's economic development team with funding from the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events program.
