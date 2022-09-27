The Advertiser - Cessnock
Tyrone Nean and Jayden Young win Newcastle RL awards

September 27 2022 - 11:00pm
Tyrone Nean was named the Newcastle Rugby League's Rookie of the Year. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Tyrone Nean has capped off an outstanding season with the Cessnock Goannas by being named the Newcastle Rugby League's Rookie of the Year.

