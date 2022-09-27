Tyrone Nean and Jayden Young win Newcastle RL awards

Tyrone Nean has capped off an outstanding season with the Cessnock Goannas by being named the Newcastle Rugby League's Rookie of the Year.
Another Goanna Jayden Young won the Representative Player of the Year Award at the awards ceremony which was held at the Broadmeadow Racecourse on Saturday.
Cessnock fullback Harry O'Brien finished third in the first grade player of the year count on 18 votes behind Central Newcastle halfback Luke Walsh who claimed his second player of the year award finishing on 23 points.
Central fullback Cameron Anderson was second on 19. Central coach Phil Williams was named the coach of the year.
The Goannas awards night is on October 15.
