Weston's Jim McNabb in Socceroos' team of century

Weston Bears legend Jim McNabb has been named in Australian football's team of the century.
McNabb, who was named in the Weston FC Team of the Century in 2007, represented New South Wales as a fullback against Queensland early in his career but suffered a knee injury before the 1931 season and decided to try out as a goalkeeper.
He went on to become Australia's number one custodian playing 17 times for Australia.
McNabb's most notable effort occurred in July 1937 when he saved a penalty, enabling Australia to hold on and beat England 4-3.
Australia took the series 2-1, a win that put Australia on the world football map.
