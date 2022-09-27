Kurri Kurri duo set to play key role in Knights' historic NRLW grand final

Kurri Kurri's Kayla Romaniuk and former Bulldogs coach Ron Griffiths are making history with the Newcastle Knights this week as they prepare for Sunday's NRLW grand final against the Parramatta Eels.
Knights coach Griffiths has overseen Newcastle's rise from the bottom last year to the decider and the chance to win the Knights first NRLW premiership title.
After starting as a development player in the Knights' 2021 side, Romaniuk has worked her way into the starting lock role with her debut against St George two weeks ago and another win against the Dragons in Sunday's semi-final.
"The big thing for us is that every week we've wanted a performance that our club, community, family and team can be proud of and we've done that without fail," Griffiths said.
Griffiths rated co-captain Millie Boyle's performance as the best he had seen by a skipper in a very long time.
He said Boyle and her fellow co-captain Tamika Upton had shown the way for the team with the professionalism in preparation and had backed it up on the field.
"There were periods of time when we asked a fair bit of Millie, particularly defensively but then she has two carries a set. It was quite possibly the bravest performance I've seen from a middle row captain," he said.
The Knights grabbed the upper hand in the opening minutes and put first points on the board in the fifth minute, when fullback Upton sliced through to score after a switch of play from halfback Jesse Southwell.
Boyle then produced an inspirational run in the ninth minute, swatting aside several attempted tackles to crash over and score.
Leading 12-0 and apparently in control, the Knights were surprised in the 12th minute when Dragons winger Teagan Berry latched onto an intercept and raced away to score. That swung the momentum the Dragons' way, and they appeared to have scored their second try in the 28th minute when fullback Emma Tonegato broke the line and plunged over.
But the video-review bunker adjudged that Tonegato lost the ball as she tried to ground it, and ruled no-try.
Five minutes later Knights five-eighth Kirra Dibb scored a spectacular solo try.
Dibb kicked her third goal from as many attempts to give Newcastle a commanding 18-6 half-time lead.
Upton, who had missed the previous two games with a calf injury, showed her class by crossing for her second try in the 53rd minute. Three minutes later, winger Kiana Takairangi finished off a fine team try to give the Knights an unassailable lead.
Newcastle's goal-line defence was outstanding and repeatedly kept the Dragons out.
