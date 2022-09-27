The Advertiser - Cessnock
Kurri Kurri duo set to play key role in Knights' historic NRLW grand final

By Michael Hartshorn and Robert Dillon
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:31am, first published 3:12am
Newcastle Knights players celebrate during their historic semi-final win against St George Illawarra Dragons to book a spot in the 2022 NRLW grand final. Picture supplied by Knights

Kurri Kurri's Kayla Romaniuk and former Bulldogs coach Ron Griffiths are making history with the Newcastle Knights this week as they prepare for Sunday's NRLW grand final against the Parramatta Eels.

