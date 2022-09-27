The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Goannas coach Harry Siejka looks to Cessnock's exciting youth in 2023

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:37am, first published 4:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock captain coach Harry Siejka and captain Reed Hugo celebrate a try during the Goannas' successful 2022 season. File picture

Cessnock coach Harry Siejka will look to develop the Goannas' exciting young talent to help the club secure it's next premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.