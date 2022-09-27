Goannas coach Harry Siejka looks to Cessnock's exciting youth in 2023

Cessnock coach Harry Siejka will look to develop the Goannas' exciting young talent to help the club secure it's next premiership.
Siejka said 2022 had been a successful year with several young players blooded and the club falling just short of playing in the Newcastle Rugby League grand final with a 26-20 loss to Macquarie Scorpions in the preliminary final.
"I thought we had a pretty successful season," he said.
"We had a lot of disruptions and a light squad and we were probably our own worst enemy in that final.
"We were 12 minutes away from the grand final.
"We had three or four key men make key milestones of 100 and 150 games and on top of that we blooded a heap of juniors.
"I'm really happy with where we got to. Obviously everyone wants to win it but I think we've laid a pretty good foundation for the next few years with those couple of young guys coming through.
"It still burns a lot of the players, most of the boys I've spoken to that are coming back are pretty keen to get one (premiership). We'll be pushing for higher things next year."
Siejka said securing the core group of players from this season and adding depth to the squad was the key priority going into the 2023 season.
"We came in a bit short as far as depth. We only used 24 players, which if you look at other clubs the average was about 30 or 30-plus. We probably didn't have the cattle to do that.
"I think the core group of guys nothing much needs to change too much. I think we've got some of the best in their positions in the comp.
"I want to develop home grown players for the club so we don't have to go to the market. We should have enough juniors to cover positions.
"I want to leave the club in a good space where there is a good group of juniors coming through who can move into positions as they become available."
The one major loss will be Sam Mataora, and Siejka said he would need to replace him with another big forward.
Siejka said he was excited about working with reserve coach Matt Jordan and under-19s coach Noel Dent.
"There's not many clubs lucky enough to say they have a first grade grand final winning coach to coach their 19s," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.