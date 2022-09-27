Another part of the LGA which has seen strong growth in recent years is Huntlee Estate at North Rothbury. On Sunday, October 16 from 9am, the grand opening of Huntlee Park will be held. This will be a fun morning of activities, including a petting zoo, reptile talk, face painting, balloon twisting, boutique market stalls, food vendors, a make-your-own beeswax food wrap workshop, and a stunt clown with giant bubbles as well as performances by Hunter Heroes.

