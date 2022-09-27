The Advertiser - Cessnock
Opinion

Jay Suvaal: From the Mayor's Desk | Planning helps build stronger communities

By Mayor of Cessnock, Cr Jay Suvaal
September 27 2022 - 2:00pm
Main Road, Heddon Greta. File picture.

The Cessnock local government area is growing rapidly. At the August council meeting the Heddon Greta-Cliftleigh Corridor Structure Plan was adopted.

