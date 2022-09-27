The Cessnock local government area is growing rapidly. At the August council meeting the Heddon Greta-Cliftleigh Corridor Structure Plan was adopted.
This plan provides direction to manage urban growth in the areas between Kurri Kurri and Maitland. Within the Cessnock local government area, this includes the communities of Cliftleigh, Heddon Greta, and Averys Village.
This kind of planning ensures the local community not only has access to facilities for recreation, such as parks and green spaces, but also health care and education. It includes planning for roads, public transport and other important infrastructure. This kind of planning helps to build stronger and safer communities.
Another part of the LGA which has seen strong growth in recent years is Huntlee Estate at North Rothbury. On Sunday, October 16 from 9am, the grand opening of Huntlee Park will be held. This will be a fun morning of activities, including a petting zoo, reptile talk, face painting, balloon twisting, boutique market stalls, food vendors, a make-your-own beeswax food wrap workshop, and a stunt clown with giant bubbles as well as performances by Hunter Heroes.
The new play space includes a flying fox, custom built barbecue area with a shelter and inbuilt seating. It also features tall cube play towers, which are unique to the park. The whole community is invited to come and check it out.
The tri-annual mattress drop-off is happening on Saturday, October 22. This free event gives Cessnock City residents the opportunity to easily dispose of up to four old mattresses or bases.
Residents can take mattresses by vehicle to Mount View Basin Carpark between 8am and 1pm for disposal. Please remember proof of address, such as a rates notice or driver's licence, is required.
The Cessnock local government area has experienced immense damage to our local road network over the past two years with severe and unpredictable La Nina weather patterns.
Council is working hard to attain grants and respond to road and infrastructure damage as quickly as possible.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the whole community for waiting patiently as council continues to tackle this challenge. We are listening and you can keep up with current and upcoming works on Cessnock City Council's website and social media channels.
