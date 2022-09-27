The Advertiser - Cessnock
Isla Hartsorn wins bronze in 2022 NESA WriteOn competition

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated September 27 2022 - 3:35am, first published 2:05am
Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr with students Isla Hartsorn and Layla Hill. Picture supplied.

A year four student at Cessnock Public School has become the first student in its history to borrow her own story from the school library.

