A year four student at Cessnock Public School has become the first student in its history to borrow her own story from the school library.
Isla Hartsorn won a bronze award in the New South Wales Education Standards Authority's 2022 WriteOn competition for her story The Carnival.
Her story has been published in the Best of WriteOn 2022 anthology of award-winning entries.
Cessnock Public School principal Merilyn Burton said the entire school community is very proud of Isla and her amazing achievement.
In other news:
"Isla's award is a very just recognition of the fantastic effort she makes in class every day of the week," she said.
"I certainly recommend people read Isla's wonderful story."
Mrs Burton is also full of praise for year five student Layla Hill, who also entered the competition.
"I could not be prouder of Layla," she said.
"Her story is one of true compassion and consideration for a person in a less fortunate position. I literally wiped tears from my eyes."
Isla said she could not believe she had been named an award winner in the 2022 WriteOn competition.
Both Isla and Layla are looking forward to writing a story for next year's competition.
Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr presented the students with their awards on Friday, and said the talent of the young writers is amazing.
"I would encourage everyone to read the stories that have sprung from these young, generous minds," he said.
"It's a reminder that people from our local area can do anything."
WriteOn is an annual writing competition open to all NSW primary students in years one to six.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.