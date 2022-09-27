UPDATE: This event is booked out. Join the waitlist here.
There's fun for the whole family at Bimbadgen on Wednesday, October 5 with a free outdoor screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru.
The event includes pre-show entertainment from 5pm, with a live performance by Anna Weatherup, free face-painting from the team at SugarPop Parties, and sensory play by Little Explorers at Home. The movie will start at 7.15pm.
Come and watch the sunset from the vineyards with a glass of wine and slice of pizza from Bimbadgen's woodfired oven. You can even pre-book a hamper for collection on the night.
The movie night is supported by the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program, and Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said it's set to be a great family-friendly event.
"This is a great opportunity for locals to get out to the vineyards and enjoy a night out with the kids," Cr Suvaal said.
"We live in such a beautiful part of the world. It's always heartening to see our community coming together to enjoy everything Cessnock has to offer."
Tickets are expected to go fast, so get yours here: www.bimbadgen.com.au/events/bimbadgen_outdoor_cinema/
