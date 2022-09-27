The Labour Day long weekend is shaping up to be a wet one in Cessnock, with temperatures well below average for this time of year.
Rain is forecast every day for at least the next seven days, and Saturday's top of 17 degrees will be eight degrees below Cessnock's long-term average for October.
- The statutory bushfire danger period starts in the Cessnock LGA on Saturday, meaning permits are required to conducting burning activities.
- Daylight savings time starts at 2am Sunday, when clocks will go forward by one hour.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Cessnock Advertiser stories, plus eight other Hunter mastheads including the Newcastle Herald? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
If you didn't receive your copy of the Advertiser this week, lodge an inquiry here.
Meanwhile, you can sign up and view our digital print edition here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.