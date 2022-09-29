5 Things to remember when writing your last will and testament

In order to guarantee that your last will is legal and binding, we have compiled a list of points to keep in mind as you create it. Picture supplied

It's a well-known fact that dying without a will leads to confusion, dispute, and many sticky situations regarding the deceased's estate. This is why it's highly recommended to have a last will as one of the most important documents in your estate plan.



It's false to think that only those who have amassed several properties and assets should have one. As early as this point, it's advisable to start drafting a last will.

As the owner of the listed properties, this document states your instructions detailing how your assets will be distributed upon your demise. This applies whether you'll sell a few of those, or keep a few for your successors to inherit.



Death comes as a surprise, so it's best always to be prepared for it. It's worth noting that without a will, the state has the authority to distribute your assets according to the rules of succession. Therefore, if you have any specific wishes, those can no longer be respected when not written in a will.

Given that your last will and testament is such a pertinent document, you should feel as if you need all the assistance you can obtain. There should be no room for error here with this if you don't want the validity of your final will and testament to be in question. In order to guarantee that your last will is legal and binding, we have compiled a list of points to keep in mind as you create it.

1. Writing your own will is highly recommended

Don't allow another person to draft your will on your behalf. This is something you have to draft and make by yourself, only with the assistance of an estate lawyer. There is no other way to proceed in doing this. Otherwise, letting someone else write your will may result in questionable directives if you don't double-check that everything you desire to stipulate in your will is included.

Writing your will is a procedure that requires you to sit down and do it thoroughly. If you're unclear about the format, numerous examples and online platforms, such as Willed, can assist you with the template. It is acceptable to use those as long as the contents are entirely yours.

2. Gather all the necessary information

Before you even start writing, be sure you've gathered all the necessary information to be included in your will. Completing those before drafting your document ensures you don't miss out on any important detail in your will once you start writing.

With that, some of the essential information you need on hand includes the following:

Executor - a trusted person you have chosen to distribute your assets.

Pet care - particularly if you have many pets and think of them like your own children.

Assets - include both real property and personal assets, particularly if you don't have include both real property and personal assets, particularly if you don't have plans to sell those assets while you're still living.

Guardian - the person you have complete trust and confidence to give authority to take care of your minor children in the event of the death of both parents.

Beneficiaries - the individuals you intend to be the recipients of your assets, including full details on the specific assets they will receive, their birth dates, and full names.

Debts and taxes - along with all other liabilities, your estate may be required to pay off debts and taxes.

3. Don't overlook the smaller things

Listing down your assets can be a time-consuming and complicated process because you must include even your minor valuables. Don't overlook them because your focus may be drawn to the more significant assets. Keep in mind that modest, cherished items of value are still considered assets.

For example, do you have a valuable jewelry collection? Toys or collectibles? Expensive shoes and bags? Precious painting? You can include even less expensive items because they have inherent emotional significance, especially for your children or family members.

4. Write a residuary clause

The residuary clause covers anything you may have overlooked in your list of assets while writing the will and anything not designated to specific beneficiaries. You can say in this section that you want the executor to handle those items.

When writing your will don't underestimate the importance of this section. Even if you've gone over your will several times, it's possible to overlook other critical items.

5. Discuss your will with your loved ones

So, you've taken all necessary measures to create a will. Your lawyer has examined and notarised it; thus, it is now legal. The next step is to inform your family about the existence of this will and the location where it is kept.

Remember that if your family doesn't know this, it'll be as if your will didn't even exist in the first place. Unless, of course, you've specifically instructed your lawyer to be the one to inform your family member about your will upon your death.

Conclusion

Making a will is never an easy task. When you start writing one, it brings out thoughts you may not want to think about right now. Furthermore, signing a will is akin to admitting your death.

