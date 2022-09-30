A Branxton man has made a career switch from working with cars to working at a major aerospace and defence company.
Former mechanic Haydn Luly studied a Certificate IV in Networking at TAFE at Newcastle, and was selected for the STEMstart program, a partnership between TAFE NSW, Lockheed Martin Australia and Regional Development Australia (RDA) Hunter.
On completing his studies and the STEMstart program, Mr Luly was offered a full-time position with Lockheed Martin as a system administrator.
Lockheed Martin is an American aerospace, arms, defense, information security, and technology corporation.
The STEMstart program is designed to make sure highly skilled, high value workers are ready for the defence technologies of the future.
Formed in 2016, it was Australia's first integrated science, technology, engineering and mathematics, vocational education and training pre-employment program.
Mr Luly said he chose the program because of the prospective job opportunities.
"I've always been interested in the mechanics of things and solving problems and my background as a mechanic translated well as I had the skills to troubleshoot," he said.
"The course content is focused on building an understanding of, and critical skills in, areas including cyber security, ICT and programming.
"It provided me with the industry connections to be able to secure a position in the STEMstart program, which led to getting my dream job."
Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand chief executive Warren McDonald said this initiative is part of the company's commitment to investing in genuine opportunities for Australians in regional centres.
"As home to Australia's first fifth-generation F-35 fighters and Australia's largest regional economy, we understand the importance of the Hunter to our nation's wider economic and national security interests," he said.
"This partnership with TAFE NSW and RDA Hunter is just one way we are working to raise the technology base in the region and develop those high value, job ready skills needed to create, and sustain, advanced technologies for defence."
Analysis of labour force data by the Department of Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business shows that jobs in STEM are growing significantly faster than other occupations.
The data shows that between November 2014 and November 2019, employment in STEM occupations grew by 19.7 per cent, which is 1.9 times higher than the growth rate for other occupations.
