The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock Council endorses Cessnock to Wine Country Pilot Job Shuttle Program

Updated September 30 2022 - 2:43am, first published September 29 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport is often a barrier for young people securing work in the Hunter Valley vineyards.

A shuttle service that will connect Cessnock workers with jobs in the vineyards is expected to start in June 2023 after the concept was endorsed by Cessnock City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.