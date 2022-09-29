A shuttle service that will connect Cessnock workers with jobs in the vineyards is expected to start in June 2023 after the concept was endorsed by Cessnock City Council.
The Cessnock to Wine Country Pilot Job Shuttle Program will provide low-cost transport between the two destinations seven days per week.
The idea for the pilot program was tabled by Cr Daniel Watton in April, and council has since worked with employment agencies, businesses and job seekers to identify the best times and locations for the shuttle service to operate.
Following the resolution at September's council meeting, council staff will continue planning the shuttle launch, with a grant application lodged NSW Government's Resources for Regions program to fund the service.
If the application is successful, the shuttle will run between June 2023 and June 2024.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the job shuttle would provide Cessnock residents with easy access to hospitality jobs.
"Lack of access to driver training or a reliable vehicle is a widespread barrier to employment in the Cessnock local government area," Cr Suvaal said.
"The program will boost the available workforce and have far reaching benefits that will flow to the entire community."
The shuttle program contributes to council's workforce management strategy, which aims to increase the amount of young people in the local workforce and increase employment opportunities for those with disabilities.
