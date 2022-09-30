A long weekend of community celebrations will be held at Cessnock Pool to celebrate the opening of the highly-anticipated splash pad.
Cessnock City Council is offering free entry to Cessnock Pool from Saturday to Monday, between 9am and 5pm.
On top of three days of free entry to the pool, there will be a range of lawn games available for patrons to use, and a free sausage sizzle each day between 11am and 2pm.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the pool on Friday morning ahead of the big opening weekend.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the splash pad was a fantastic addition to the pool and he hopes to see locals enjoying it over the long weekend.
"The splash pad incorporates a slide, fountains, tipping buckets, deck jets, spray hoops and a mushroom fountain. It also includes shade structures and seating for the community to utilise," Cr Suvaal said.
"I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free pool entry over the long weekend and to bring the kids along to experience the new splash pad. I know my kids are certainly excited."
The $1.5 million project was made possible with $420,300 in funding from round seven of the NSW Government's Resources for Regions Program; $242,355 from Round Two of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Program and $872,345 from developer contributions.
"Rounds one through to eight of Resources for Regions has delivered 242 projects worth $420 million to mining communities since 2012," Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said
"Mining plays a very important role in the NSW economy, supporting tens of thousands of jobs across the state and it will continue to play a role in Cessnock for years to come.
"Similarly, the Stronger Country Communities Fund is making a real difference to regional communities, with work on more than 2000 projects already complete or underway in every local government area across the state."
The pool season also kicks off at Branxton Pool on October 1. However, entry fees apply.
