Cessnock Pool splash pad opens this October long weekend with free entry

Updated September 30 2022 - 3:28am, first published 2:30am
Local kids Quinn, Isla, Carter, Joe and Myles had a sneak peek of the splash pad on Friday. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

A long weekend of community celebrations will be held at Cessnock Pool to celebrate the opening of the highly-anticipated splash pad.

