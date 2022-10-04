A magic show and writing workshops are among the activities at Cessnock and Kurri Kurri Libraries this week.
International award-winning magician Joel Howlett, from JD's World of Magic, will bring his show to Cessnock Library on Wednesday, October 5 from 3pm to 4pm. Tickets are $5 and can be booked via eventbrite.com.au.
Esteemed writer Keith Whelan will hold two workshops this week: A eulogy writing workshop at Cessnock on Thursday, and a CV writing workshop at Kurri on Friday. Both workshops run from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Registration is free; book your place at the library's Eventbrite page. Read more here.
There's plenty more happening at the library each and every week, for kids, teens and adults. Check out the program at cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries/Whats-on.
Central Rural Fire Brigade will hold a car wash and barbecue fundraiser this Saturday. The car wash will run from 8.30am to 3pm, cost is $10 per car. There will also be gramma pies and slices for sale. The station is located at 65 South Avenue (behind the VRA).
Cessnock Retired Mineworkers will hold a extraordinary meeting at Cessnock Leagues Club on Monday, October 10 at 10.30am, and another meeting on Monday, October 24. The branch's Christmas lunch date has been changed to Wednesday, November 30.
Handmade in the Hunter: Kevin Sobels Wines, Saturday 9am-2pm.
Hunter Wine Country Markets: De Bortoli Wines, Saturday 9am-2pm.
Hunter Valley Gardens' October school holidays event, Amaze and Play, concludes this Sunday. Get your tickets at huntervalleygardens.com.au.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Aaron Lenard.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, James Paul. Saturday, Counterpart.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Nick Rage. Saturday, The Levymen.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Cascadence; Meagan Jane. Saturday, Lauren Arms; Finnian Johnson. Sunday, Trinity Woodhouse; Lovely Day Duo.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Emily Smith.
Drovers Camp Branxton: Concert by the Creek ft. Lyn Bowtell, The Bushwackers, Trinity Woodhouse and Rory Phillips. Read more here.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, Dig That Duo. Sunday, Jamie Martens.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, The Levymen. Saturday, Ian Sandercoe (1pm-4pm); The Avenue (8pm-11pm). Sunday, Damien.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, #RO551. Sunday, Mike Horbacz.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Jim Overend.
Miller Park Hotel: Saturday, Tailor Made.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Nick Rage.
Peden's Hotel: Friday, Romney Watts. Saturday, Pedens DJs. Sunday, Dylan Butler.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, Run For Cover. Saturday, The After Party.
Royal Oak Hotel: Saturday, Tim Usher.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Jason Paris. Saturday, Big Night Out. Sunday, Patrick McMahon.
Friday, October 14: Cessnock City Council business breakfast at Hunter Valley Wildlife Park. Head zookeeper Chad Staples will join director of sales and marketing Sara Ang as the keynote speakers. 8am start, tickets $10 (subsidised thanks to funding from the Bushfire Resilience and Recovery Fund). Tickets at advancecessnock.com.au.
Saturday, October 15: Peter Powers, UK comedy hypnotist, at Weston Workers Club. Tickets are on sale at club reception or via stickytickets.com.au.
Sunday, October 16: Huntlee Park grand opening, 9am-1pm at 1 Triton Boulevard. Petting zoo, reptile talk, face painting, balloon twisting, food and market stalls and more. Read more here.
Email your What's On listings to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
