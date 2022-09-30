The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

October is Mental Health Month: Challenge yourself to help Lifeline to help others

Updated September 30 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeline crisis supporter Andrew Carters and community manager Pat Calabria. Picture supplied.

Hunter residents are being asked to challenge themselves during Mental Health Month this October to help Lifeline support local people overcome their mental health challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.