The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has made many of us reflect. For so many of us the Queen was a constant in all our lives. The condolences of the electorate that have filled our book speak of her loyalty, devotion to duty, and commitment to her family, country, territories and realms. Reading these reflections has provided comfort to us all, and I thank you for your thoughts.
I want to share a reflection made by Mrs Gouch in the condolence book for Her Majesty at my office in Raymond Terrace. "Our deepest sympathy to all the family. It was my husband's honour to open the door for her Majesty and Princess Royal in Newcastle as a Queen's Scout. Thank you and may you rest in peace."
Many in my electorate share Her Majesty's love of horses and how these majestic creatures enhance our lives. Her early love of riding continued right up until she was 90 years old. This is extraordinary. And as anyone who rides will tell you riding side-saddle is another skill altogether. I too share that joy.
She describes the moment she touched the 'satin softness' of a thoroughbred's nose. She was hooked. She inherited the Royal Stud from her father and this led to her interest in horse breeding and racing. She loved the whole breeding and racing process. As John Warren, her racing manager said, it was in her DNA. She understood the characteristics of temperament, stamina, and speed. She gave them names like Duty Bound, Discretion and Constitution. In 2013 her horse, Estimate, won Ascot.
I can only imagine the primary reason she loved this success was because it was something she had done, herself, without any recourse to her inherited titles or wealth. When we saw the Queen at the races or riding her horses, we were seeing Elizabeth, the person. And Queen Elizabeth has shown there is not much that can't be improved seeing a little old lady with a string of pearls backing a winner.
I lost my own mother this year at the age of 90. My mum and the Queen were born in the same era, the "silent generation". Their lives were different in that the Queen was born into privilege, albeit bound by duty. My mum was not born into privilege, but her life shared the same sense of duty. They saw wars, depression, pandemics and unparalleled advances in technology. They hated waste, particularly of food, electricity and time, and placed great store in manners, punctuality and work ethic. They showed incredible stoicism and always thought of others before themselves. When I watched the funeral of the Queen, I wished that my mother could have been shown the same respect. She may not have been the Queen, but she was my mum and I loved her. All our mums deserve a send-off like that.
On behalf of the people of Paterson, on behalf of my late mother, and on behalf of my family, I say thank you. Thank you for your service and thank you for your enduring and timeless leadership.
May you Rest in Peace.
