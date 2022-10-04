I lost my own mother this year at the age of 90. My mum and the Queen were born in the same era, the "silent generation". Their lives were different in that the Queen was born into privilege, albeit bound by duty. My mum was not born into privilege, but her life shared the same sense of duty. They saw wars, depression, pandemics and unparalleled advances in technology. They hated waste, particularly of food, electricity and time, and placed great store in manners, punctuality and work ethic. They showed incredible stoicism and always thought of others before themselves. When I watched the funeral of the Queen, I wished that my mother could have been shown the same respect. She may not have been the Queen, but she was my mum and I loved her. All our mums deserve a send-off like that.