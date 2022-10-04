The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock City Council defers decision on Cooper Street roundabout repairs for briefing on CBD Masterplan

Krystal Sellars
Krystal Sellars
Updated October 4 2022 - 3:38am, first published 3:37am
Cracks continue to form in the pavers in Cooper Street, Cessnock. Picture by Krystal Sellars; October 1, 2022.

Cessnock councillors will be briefed on the adopted CBD masterplan and upcoming traffic and transport strategy before they make a decision on the next steps for the Cooper Street pavers and roundabout.

