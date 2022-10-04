Cessnock councillors will be briefed on the adopted CBD masterplan and upcoming traffic and transport strategy before they make a decision on the next steps for the Cooper Street pavers and roundabout.
A report was brought to council's September meeting presenting three options to fix the cracked pavers: remove and replace with rectangular or square flag pavers at an estimated cost of $400,000-$600,000; remove and reduce interlocking block pavers ($350,000-$500,000), or - the recommended option - remove and replace with asphalt ($200,000-$250,000).
Councillor Paul Dunn moved the deferral, saying it's difficult to adopt one of those three options when they "don't necessarily align with the CBD masterplan".
"If we get the opportunity to have a briefing on the masterplan with the transport strategy, we can all agree on a better way forward for the CBD masterplan, and the 'dot' (roundabout) should take care of itself," he said.
The pavers were installed on Cooper and Charlton Streets in 2019 as part of the Cessnock Civic Precinct Revitalisation project, as part of a 10km/h shared zone that was designed to improve pedestrian amenity.
By the end of 2020, cracks had formed in more than 100 pavers.
Following a notice of motion by councillor Ian Olsen in February this year, a report on the construction and condition of the intersection was brought to council's May meeting, when council resolved to arrange an independent assessment to investigate the issue, determine its root cause and make recommendations on how it can be rectified.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
