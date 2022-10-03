The Advertiser - Cessnock
Lyn Bowtell, The Bushwackers and more to play at Drovers Camp Concerts by the Creek

October 3 2022
Lyn Bowtell (pictured) will perform at Drovers Camp Concerts by the Creek on Saturday, October 8, with The Bushwackers, Trinity Woodhouse and Rory Phillips.

Nine-time Golden Guitar winner Lyn Bowtell is on the lineup for the next instalment of Concerts by the Creek at Drover's Camp, Branxton this coming Saturday (October 8).

