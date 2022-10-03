Nine-time Golden Guitar winner Lyn Bowtell is on the lineup for the next instalment of Concerts by the Creek at Drover's Camp, Branxton this coming Saturday (October 8).
The gig is about as close to home as possible for Bowtell, who lives about five minutes down the road at Greta.
Bowtell was inducted into the Tamworth Hands of Fame in April this year, and her success has continued throughout 2022 with her new album Wiser reaching number one on the ARIA country album chart.
The album's title track - a collaboration with producer Shane Nicholson - was released as a single in September.
"It's a really uplifting song - it's about rising from the ashes and learning from you mistakes," Bowtell said.
Bowtell said she's looking forward to playing at Drover's Camp, where she will be joined by triple Golden Guitar winners The Bushwackers (Dobe Newton and Roger Corbett, who are currently celebrating 51 years of performance) and rising stars Trinity Woodhouse and Rory Phillips.
She's nursing a broken arm after slipping in her bathroom last week, and has enlisted the help of another talented youngster, Newcastle's Piper Butcher, to play the guitar.
The show will be held indoors in the Drover's Camp restaurant, running from 3pm to 7pm, with food, drinks and camping available. Tickets are available at stickytickets.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.