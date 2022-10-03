The Advertiser - Cessnock
Keith Whelan holds writing workshops at Cessnock and Kurri libraries

October 3 2022 - 12:15am
Keith Whelan

Esteemed writer Keith Whelan will be in the Cessnock local government area this week to run two free workshops covering challenging writing tasks.

