Esteemed writer Keith Whelan will be in the Cessnock local government area this week to run two free workshops covering challenging writing tasks.
Whelan's first workshop will take attendees through the process of writing a eulogy, step-by-step. A eulogy, or tribute, is a special part of a funeral, but it can be hard to know where to begin and what to include. The eulogy workshop will be held at Cessnock Library on Thursday, October 6 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
The second workshop will help attendees write a CV. A clear, tailored and professional CV is an important part of applying for a job. This workshop will take place at Kurri Kurri Library on Friday, October 7, also from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
Whelan said he was passionate about running these workshops because they were helpful to the community.
"Eulogies and CVs can be daunting things to write and there are a surprising number of people out there who have never done them," Whelan said.
"I love using my skills to help the community with these things because they can be quite challenging."
Whelan graduated with a Diploma in Journalism and Media Studies from Griffith College, Dublin, and also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Public Administration, from the University of Limerick, and a Master's Degree in Social Change and Development, from the University of Newcastle, Australia. He has been running writing workshops since 2007, specialising in creative writing.
Bookings for the workshops can be made at cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries/Whats-on. Check out the libraries' school holiday programs while you are there.
For further information, call Cessnock Library on 4993 4399, or Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.