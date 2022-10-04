The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of severe wet weather to finish off the school holidays in the Hunter region.
Significant rain and storms were expected to move over the eastern states from late Tuesday. By the weekend the rainfall is forecast to be heavy with much of the Lower Hunter expected to cop between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain.
The Cessnock City SES will have sandbags at its Pokolbin headquarters on Col Turnbull Avenue (off Debeyers Road), and at the Wollombi RFS station.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
