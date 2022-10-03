The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

Jewel Harrison-Northrop and her family complete 105km ride from Bellbird to Hawks Nest for Cancer Council

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:20am, first published October 3 2022 - 11:12pm
Jewel Harrison-Northrop crosses the finish line of her charity ride for Cancer Council at Hawks Nest on Sunday. Picture supplied.

A bit of rain and a punctured tyre didn't stop Jewel Harrison-Northrop and her family from completing their charity ride to Hawks Nest over the weekend.

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

