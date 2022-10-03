A bit of rain and a punctured tyre didn't stop Jewel Harrison-Northrop and her family from completing their charity ride to Hawks Nest over the weekend.
Ten-year-old Jewel, of Bellbird, organised the ride in honour of her grandmother Robyn Northrop, who passed away from lung cancer on October 1, 2019.
The family has been training daily for about a year, and in that time raised more than $16,000 for Cancer Council's research and support services.
The ride left Bellbird around 6am Saturday, stopping at Aberdare Cemetery (where Robyn is buried) to release some balloons.
After a pit stop at Kurri Kurri to fix a punctured tyre, they continued to the Pacific Highway - where they received a donation from passing motorists who had seen the 'Jewel's Journey For Cancer' sign on the ute at the back of the convoy.
After stopping overnight at Karuah, they continued the remainder of the 103-kilometre journey to Hawks Nest, where Jewel's grandfather Brian Harrison lives, arriving to a crowd of about 150 family and friends.
Jewel said she felt "very proud" as she crossed the finish line, and that she was tired, but not too sore.
She thanked Gormo's Mechanical Service, Tempest Bikes and Flanagan's for their support.
As of Tuesday morning, Jewel's fundraising total stood at $16,725, but she still had about $2500 worth of raffle ticket sales to add, and an anonymous donor has pledged to top it up to $20,000.
Jewel said it has been nice to bring the family together, and that they will have a bit of a break before preparing for their next fundraising challenge - which will be her brother Banjo's idea.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
