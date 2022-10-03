A small crowd of families and friends of people who have battled blood cancer turned out in support of Cessnock's inaugural Light the Night event.
The Leukaemia Foundation fundraiser was held at the Cessnock TAFE grounds on Friday evening, and although hampered by rain, event organiser Emma Gilmour said it was a good night.
"In our first year and with only four weeks organising, we didn't think it would be big anyway; the main goal was awareness," she said.
"We look forward to next year being bigger and better."
The crowd was treated to entertainment by local singer Tara Naysmith, before a moving ceremony in which participants lit coloured lanterns - blue to show support for people with blood cancer, white for their own cancer journey, and yellow in memory of loved ones lost.
Cessnock leukaemia survivor Liam Woods was among those in attendance, and said it was a "special moment" to have Light the Night in his home town.
"It was an opportunity to thank not only my family and friends but the community for their support through my leukaemia journey," he said.
"It was also an opportunity to stand with my supporters, to remember and celebrate the past eight years, and give back to the Leukaemia Foundation for what they have gave for us, but also to raise awareness for the darkness that blood cancer brings to lives."
Fundraising for Light the Night Cessnock will continue, with merchandise available at Bella You Beauty until the end of October (if not sold out before), and an auction that was delayed due to the weather to now be held online at oktion.com.au (closing at 8pm October 13).
Stay tuned to 'Light the Night Cessnock' on Facebook for more information.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
