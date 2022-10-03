The Advertiser - Cessnock
Small crowd braves the rain for Cessnock's inaugural Light the Night

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated October 3 2022
Light the Night organiser Emma Gilmour and leukaemia survivor Liam Woods at the Cessnock event on Friday. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

A small crowd of families and friends of people who have battled blood cancer turned out in support of Cessnock's inaugural Light the Night event.

