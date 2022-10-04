The Advertiser - Cessnock
Mark Bercini's preview of the 2022-23 Coalfields Cup cricket competition.

By Mark Bercini
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:56am, first published October 4 2022 - 8:00am
Greta Branxton were joint premiers with Mulbring in the Coalfields Cup last season. Picture supplied

The Cessnock District and Coalfields Cup Cricket Competitions are scheduled to start this weekend.

