The Cessnock District and Coalfields Cup Cricket Competitions are scheduled to start this weekend.
Last year's joint Coalfields Cup premiers Mulbring have withdrawn from the competition to move into the Maitland District competition in a joint venture with Kurri-Weston.
Singleton heavyweights Valley have joined forces with JPC, reducing the competition from 10 sides to eight.
In a very disruptive season with weather last year, more than 50 per cent of matches were abandoned.
The plan for the upcoming Coalfields Cup season will be to play two full rounds of 40-over cricket, with a four week T20 series to be played during the summer holiday period.
In CDCA second grade the competition will have the same five teams as last season - Bellbird, Chelmsford Hotel, Greta/Branxton, Piranhas and Wine Country.
Third grade has been reduced to five teams with the exclusion of Mulbring, leaving Bellbird, Greta/Branxton, Hotel Cessnock, Piranhas and Wine Country left to fight for premiership honours.
Fourth grade will just have the four teams, being Greta/Branxton, Piranhas, Supporters and Wine Country.
With clubs busy recruiting and retaining players in the off-season it promises to be an intriguing season.
Last Season: 3rd
Captain: Joey Main
Premierships: Twelve (1930-31, joint 1991-92, 1995-96, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2001-02, 2006-07, 2009-10, joint 2012-13, joint 2013-14, 2014-15, 2020-21 [Coalfields Cup]).
Gains: Nil.
Losses: Nil.
Strongest Line-Up: Jason Orr, Pete Brennan, Elliot Gyler, Ben Fairlie, Joey Main, Rob Drage, Joey Millington, Joey Barber, Zac Kronholm, Nic Siers, Scott Miller, Billy Orr.
Prediction: 1st
Last Season: 4th
Captain: Blake Cook
Premierships: Seven (1993-94, 2004-05, 2009-10, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17)
Gains: Ashley Borg (JPC), Corey Martin (JPC), Lucas Gentle.
Losses: Nil.
Strongest Line-Up: Blake Cook, Chris Unicomb, Steve Unicomb, Bayden Mulholland, Clint Harman, Jarrod Campbell, Daniel Tracey, Gavin Wake, Mark Unicomb, Nathan Stapleford, Warren Gillespie, Troy Bowditch.
Prediction: 2nd
Last Season: 10th
Captain: Anthony Bailey
Premierships: Six (1992-93, 1994-95, 1995-96, 2000-01, 2011-12, 2014-15)
Gains: Nil. Losses: Nil.
Strongest Line-Up: Cooper Bailey, Kyle Bailey, Anthony Bailey, Ethan Newman, Clancy Cameron, Jack Land, Daniel Higgins, Patrick Fitzgerald, Ollie Gunn, Cael Smith, Jack Turner, Drew Nelson, Spencer Brien.
Prediction: 8th
Last Season: Minor/Joint Premiers
Captain: Joey Butler
Premierships: Five (2004-05, 2007-08, joint 2013-14, 2020-21, joint 2021-22 [Coalfields Cup]).
Gains: Alex Walkling.
Losses: Greg Andrews, Darren Holz, Nathan Holz, Cliff Newling.
Strongest Line-Up: Joey Butler, Mark Bercini, Reuben Andrews, Josh Dagg, Darren Thomson, Jace Lawson, Brent Watson, David Condran, Patrick Andrews, Will Regan, Alex Walkling, Connor Thomson.
Prediction: 3rd
Last Season: 8th
Captain: Jackson Cox
Premierships: Seven (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2001-02, 2018-19, 2020-21).
Gains: Nil. Losses: Nil
Strongest Line-Up: Brad Cox, Pat Deniss, Jackson Cox, Jake Mackaway, Abe Jones, Hugh Smith, Danuel Bell, Dan Oldknow, Jack Shade, Barton Jones, Mason Knodler.
Prediction: 6th
Last Season: 9th
Captain: Luke Sweeney
Premierships: Seven (1970-71, 1972-73, 1973-74, 1977-78, 1979-80, 1980-81, 1983-84).
Gains: Kaiden Howson, Mark Crowfoot, Scott Bendeich, Josh Cameron, Jake Harvey.
Losses: Matt Metcalf, Dane Grills.
Strongest Line-Up: Karandeep Maramreddy, Jake Harvey, Fletcher Sharpe, Mark Crowfoot, Scott Bendeich, Matt Hopley, Luke Sweeney, Josh Cameron, Ben Duncan, James Collins, Ben Read, Kaiden Howson.
Prediction: 7th
Last Season: 5th
Captain: Isaac Barry
Premierships: Seven (2002-03, 2003-04, 2005-06, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2017-18)
Gains: Nil
Losses: Hayden Moorcroft
Strongest Line-Up: Issac Barry, Shane Givney, Jacob Carey, Daniel Storey, Luke Dempster, Kye Dann, Tristan Muir, Brandon Carman, Liam Storey, Josh Harvey, Troy Barnett, Daniel Hayes.
Prediction: 5th
Last Season: 6th
Captain: Andrew Fensom
Premierships: Thirteen as Wentworth Hotel (1958-59, 1962-63, 1966-67, 1967-68, 1968-69, 1969-70, 1982-83, 1984-85, 1985-86, 1989-90, 1990-91, joint 1991-92, 1996-97).
Gains: Drew Olsen, James Field.
Losses: Steve Abel, Hudson Smith, Josh Dwyer, John Barrett.
Strongest Line-Up: Andrew Fensom, Mark O'Hara, Matt Lightfoot, Drew Olsen, James Field, Sam Peacock, Jason Ambrose, Ben Wood, Rob Sidebottom, Stephen Hedger, Allan Heath, Luke Jeans.
Prediction: 4th
