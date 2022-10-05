If you're heading to the Spring Racing Carnival or a Melbourne Cup Day lunch and you haven't found the perfect headwear, look no further.
The Spirit of Giving Fundraising Hub is selling fascinators to raise funds for the Cessnock Christian Christmas Day Lunch.
The newly-registered charity was formed to support the Christmas lunch (which has been running for about 20 years) and other initiatives to help local people in need.
Spirit of Giving co-principal Helen Dyball - a long-time volunteer with the Christmas lunch committee - came up with the idea to make and sell fascinators as a fundraiser earlier this year.
A small band of volunteers met weekly over the past six months to work on their designs, to have them ready in time for the spring racing season.
They have created about 50 one-of-a-kind pieces, in a variety of colours and styles, ranging in price from $25 to $35.
"The girls have been amazing with their designs, considering we all had no idea what a fascinator was a few months ago," Ms Dyball said.
"I'm ecstatic with the quality of them."
Ms Dyball said the Christmas lunch had usually run on sponsorships and donations from local businesses, but after being cancelled the past two years due to COVID, the committee will need to raise a bit more money than usual to get the event up and running again - starting with replacing all of the single-use plastics with bamboo cutlery.
Ms Dyball said establishing Spirit of Giving as a registered charity will help the Christmas lunch to survive for many years to come.
The free lunch at the Uniting Church's Wesley Hall has catered to up to 170 people in the past, and Ms Dyball said it could be even bigger this year.
"The rate of homeless and needy people in Cessnock has risen so much in the last two years. We could end up with close to 200 people there," she said.
The lunch committee always welcomes new volunteers to help on Christmas Day (or with preparation the night before).
If you would like to by a fascinator; volunteer at the Christmas lunch, or support the Spirit of Giving Fundraising Hub, call or text Helen on 0419 275 450 or email spiritofgivingfundraisinghub@gmail.com.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
