Cessnock City Council is seeking public feedback on proposed amendments to rural and conservation zones in its Local Environment Plan.
The amendments to rural zones will seek to make changes to development types that are permitted in the RU2 Rural Landscape and RU5 Village zones, and make minor changes to how and where rural zones are applied in the Cessnock local government area.
The amendments also make changes to minimum lot size clauses relating to land requiring an on-site waste water management system.
The proposed amendments to the conservation zones seek to amend relevant zone objectives and permissible land uses relating to the C2 Environmental Conservation, C3 Environmental Management and C4 Environmental Living zones.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said amendments will impact land uses in the Cessnock local government area, and he encourages everyone to visit the Together Cessnock page on council's website to have their say.
Both proposals were endorsed by council for exhibition and have undergone preliminary assessment by the Department of Planning and Environment.
To make a submission, visit together.cessnock.nsw.gov.au by October 26.
