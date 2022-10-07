The Hunter Valley's biggest street party, the Cessnock Stomp Festival is back for the first time in three years, and it's shaping up to be a fantastic day out.
The food and wine festival - which has drawn crowds of up 17,000 people in the past - will be held in the Cessnock CBD on Sunday, October 30.
"With more than 600 metres of food, wine, markets and fun we are expecting another bumper crowd," Cessnock Chamber of Commerce president Clint Ekert said.
"We have some exciting new additions this year including an improved entertainment stage with live music throughout the day; we have a large screen to engage with attendees, and our kids' zone is free in 2022, thanks to Flooring Xtra Hunter Valley and the NSW Government. There really is something for everyone!"
The live music line-up includes acclaimed singer-songwriter Anna Weatherup, rising star Finnian Johnson (who finished in the top 12 on The Voice Australia this year), popular party trio Gen-R-8, dynamic duo Teasha & Mari and talented soloist Hannah Christopher.
A Cessnock local, Weatherup said she's excited to be part of the festival.
"I love the idea of combining our region's best wine, food, music and business and putting that on display for the community to see and celebrate," she said.
"I am looking forward to hitting the stage with my band and playing a selection of great covers and a few originals from my new album that drops in December."
Another highlight of the event will be the grape-stomping competitions, which have been a popular attraction every year since the festival was founded in 2016.
Limited spots remain for the grape stomping sessions, so anyone wanting to soak up the fun is encouraged to book their spot at cessnockchamber.com.au/events/cessnock-grape-stomp.
The Cessnock Stomp Festival will run from 10am to 4pm Sunday, October 30, with road closures in place from 2am until the Sunday evening.
The chamber is also looking for volunteers to help out on the day. If you'd like to help, contact event coordinator Anthony Burke on 0439 601 852.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
