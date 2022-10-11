Getting patrons home safely Advertising Feature

Paxton Bowling Club staff member Taylor Gourley with the club's new courtesy vehicle, which is available Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Paxton Bowling Club is now operating a courtesy vehicle service, providing patrons with a safe ride home.

The courtesy vehicle will be available from 5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, servicing Paxton, Ellalong, Millfield and surrounds, and into Bellbird.

Cessnock Hospitality Group chief executive officer Paul Cousins said the club is offering the service in response to feedback from a recent members' survey.

"A consistent theme from the survey was about road safety. The roads around here are rough at the best of times, but have gotten even worse with the rain we've been having lately, and people are less inclined to drive at night," Mr Cousins said.

"We want to give our members another option. It's the least we can do."



Paxton Bowling Club opened in 1957 and amalgamated with Cessnock Leagues Club in 2016.

Mr Cousins said Cessnock Hospitality Group views the Paxton club as an important asset for the local community, and that services like the courtesy vehicle will help the venue to meet the community's needs.



He said the club has applied for grants from the NSW Government's Alfresco Restart Package to expand its outdoor dining space, and is also working on plans for the tennis courts next door and the vacant land across the road.



It has recently introduced an open mic night on the last Sunday of the month from 5pm to 7pm, giving local singer-songwriters the chance to perform on stage.

This is in addition to live music every second Saturday (next up is Dean Dee on October 22), plus its members' raffle every Thursday night, and meat raffles ever Friday and Sunday night.



An open day will be held on Sunday, October 23 from 3pm to 7pm, with an afternoon of free entertainment for the whole family including barefoot bowls, live music and a jumping castle (the bistro will be open early).

Ladies' bowls is held on Tuesday mornings, and the men play on Wednesday mornings, while the club itself is open Thursday to Sunday from 1.30pm (with the bistro open from 5.30pm those days).



To book the courtesy vehicle, call 0428 449 746.

