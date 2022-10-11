Spring has well and truly sprung, and with the weather warming up, it has been wonderful to see more and more people out and about enjoying our local parks, pools and pathways.
We held the official opening of the Cessnock Pool Splash Pad at the end of last month and it was fantastic to see so many local families enjoying this awesome new facility over the long weekend. On top of three days of free entry to the pool, we had lawn games and a free barbecue each day.
I am proud Cessnock City Council has delivered this $1.5 million project for our community to enjoy and I am encouraging everyone to get down to Cessnock Pool to experience it for themselves. My kids absolutely loved the splash pad and have been asking to go back - I am sure it will be a hit with the local children this pool season.
The official opening of the brand new Huntlee Park will take place this Sunday (October 16) from 9am to 1pm, and I encourage the community to come along for a fun-filled morning.
Following the official opening, locals can enjoy the range of activities on offer including a petting zoo, face painting, a reptile talk, balloon twisting, performances, markets, food stalls and more.
The new play space includes a flying fox, custom built barbecue area with a shelter and inbuilt seating. It also features tall cube play towers, which are unique to the park. There is something for children of all ages and abilities and I am sure it will become a place for locals to come together to enjoy all it has to offer.
We have so many wonderful, community-minded people in the Cessnock Local Government Area who truly make a difference to the towns where we live, work and play. The 2023 Australia Day Award nominations are open until October 31, and I am encouraging people to nominate individuals and organisations who deserve recognition for the work they do for our community.
Nominations can be for an outstanding achievement during the past year and/or a significant contribution to the local community over a number of years. Categories include Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Maree Callaghan Award - Young Female Achiever, Community Event of the Year, Sports Award, Environment Award, Environment Award - Young Citizen, Heritage Award, and the Community Award. To find out more and nominate a deserving local, visit cessnock.nsw.gov.au/AustraliaDayAwards.
