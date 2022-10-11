UK comedy hypnotist Peter Powers will bring his Down Under and Unlocked to Weston Workers Club this Saturday night. It's an over-18s show, starting at 8pm. Tickets are on sale at club reception or via stickytickets.com.au.
Hunter Diversity and Inclusion Collective will hold a People Library at Cessnock Library on Saturday from 10.30am to 12pm. Read more here.
Grand opening celebrations will be held at the new Huntlee Park this Sunday from 9am to 1pm, with a petting zoo, reptile talk, face painting, balloon twisting, food and market stalls, beeswax wrap workshops, performances by Hunter Heroes and more. Read more here.
Masonic Lodge Weston-Kurri Kurri will hold a White Ribbon presentation on Monday, October 17 at 7pm. All are welcome. Read more here.
Hudsons Circus - which was set to appear in Cessnock from October 13 to 23 - will extend its stay at Morisset Showground instead due to the wet weather. The circus organisers are in the process of contacting Cessnock ticketholders to notify them of the change of venue. All show times will remain the same. Call 0458 483 766 for more information.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Bree Rusev.
Caledonia Hotel: Friday, Tim Usher.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Cass Eleven. Saturday, The Levymen.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Saturday, Creedence Clearwater Collective. Tickets at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Hayden Johns. Saturday, Tryouts Duo.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Giles; Big Night Out. Saturday, Jesse O'Neill; Deuce.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, James Paul.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, Get What Ya Given. Sunday, Darren Rolling Keys.
Harrigan's Irish Pub: Friday, Mak Duo. Saturday, Greg Bryce; Run for Cover. Sunday, Josh Drinkwater.
Hope Estate: Saturday, Grapevine Gathering ft. The Kooks, Peking Duk, Ball Park Music, The Veronicas, Confidence Man and more (tickets via megatix.com.au).
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, Sneaky Sound System (tickets at tavtix.com.au). Saturday, Rebecca Johnson Band. Sunday, Damien Baguley.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Darren Gould.
Peden's Hotel: Friday, Daniel Newberry. Sunday, Andy.
Royal Federal Hotel: Friday, Loko. Saturday, Overload.
Royal Oak Hotel: Saturday, Andy Abra.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Chris Saxby. Saturday, YOK Duo. Sunday, Kelly Hope.
Thursday, October 20: Graham Doran launches Beginner's Guide to Viticulture in the NSW Hunter Valley at Cessnock Library. Read more here.
Tuesday, October 25: Kick Fear in the Butt in the Hunter at Pokolbin Community Hall. Read more here.
Sunday, October 30: Cessnock Stomp Festival.
Sunday, November 6: Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix.
Sunday, November 20: Marthaville Arts and Cultural Centre market day. Stallholder inquiries welcome on 0403 161 511.
