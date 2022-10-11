The Advertiser - Cessnock
What's on around Cessnock and beyond: October 12-18, 2022

October 11 2022 - 8:00am
Comedy-hypnotist Peter Powers will bring his show to Weston Workers Club on Saturday night.

COMEDY HYPNOTIST AT WESTON

UK comedy hypnotist Peter Powers will bring his Down Under and Unlocked to Weston Workers Club this Saturday night. It's an over-18s show, starting at 8pm. Tickets are on sale at club reception or via stickytickets.com.au.

