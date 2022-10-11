Cessnock Library's latest foyer exhibition showcases works by 22 students from Casscar Creative Arts Studio.
It's the 18th year the Kitchener-based studio has held a public exhibition at the library, and principal artist Sandii Walker said all of the artists and their families are very excited.
The exhibition - titled Foyer Art @ the Library - was installed last week and will be officially opened on Thursday evening at 5pm, its first on-location opening in two years.
"Our 22 local young artists have put their everything into this year's exhibition, it really does look amazing," Ms Walker said.
"The exhibition is an energetic and joyous response to the past few years where bushfires, pandemic fear and lockdowns and now dramatic wet weather patterns brought about by La Nina dominated every aspect of our lives.
"This year all studio artists had a desire to head outdoors and appreciate their local environment. Through the unique lens of an artist, they have authentically captured the local landscape and overcome the challenging technical aspects of working with themes of landscape.
"Although, themes of landscape feature strongly across much of the exhibition there are other little bursts of visual joy to take in."
Foyer Art @ the Library 2022 runs until October 31 and can be viewed during the library's opening hours (weekdays and Saturday mornings).
The library will be open on Sunday, October 30 for the Cessnock Stomp Festival, with face painting for kids.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
