The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Casscar Creative Arts Studio holds 18th annual exhibition at Cessnock Library

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
October 11 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casscar Creative Arts Studio students Lily Stothard, Madison Harwood, Lilah Carroll, Henry Pearce, Eleanor Thompson and Ethan Butcher are excited to have their work on display at Cessnock Library. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

Cessnock Library's latest foyer exhibition showcases works by 22 students from Casscar Creative Arts Studio.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.