A community empowerment event at Pokolbin Community Hall this month will support the Kick Fear in the Butt campaign and its associated charities.
Kick Fear in the Butt was founded in June this year by Central Coast woman Tammy Hewitt, who battled anxiety and depression after the birth of her daughter and return to work.
The campaign raises funds and awareness for R U OK? (suicide prevention), the Gidget Foundation (perinatal anxiety and depression), Friend In Me (social inclusion), Friends With Dignity (support for survivors of domestic violence) and Bears of Hope (pregnancy and infant loss).
The Pokolbin event is being organised by Cessnock woman Lauren Short, who met Ms Hewitt at women's business networking event earlier this year.
Ms Short, who runs holistic health and fitness business Heart of the Hunter, became a sponsor for the campaign and set about organising the Hunter Valley event.
"I was really inspired by what she had done... stepping out of your comfort zone and having the courage to pursue what gives you fear," she said.
Ms Hewitt said she's excited to partner with Ms Short for the event, which coincides with Mental Health Month.
"We want to break down stigmas in the community, and we all need connection, so come along, have fun and raise awareness," she said.
Kick Fear in the Butt in the Hunter will be held on Tuesday, October 25. It runs from 1pm, with market stalls, live music by Anna Weatherup (3pm) and Gareth Jay (4pm) and kids' activities (from 3pm to 5pm), guest speakers (5pm) and wraps up with a sunset meditation from 6pm (bring your own exercise mat, towel or blanket).
Entry is by donation and all are welcome.
Online raffle tickets will be available at 100-days-of-kicking-fear-in-the-butt.raisely.com.
Contact Lauren on 0434 423 898 for donations or stallholder inquiries.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
