After yet another wet week in Cessnock, a few more cloudy days lie ahead before the sunshine returns this weekend.
Showers are predicted on Friday, with a 90 per cent chance of 1-5mm predicted, followed by a mostly dry weekend before the rain returns on Monday.
Maximum temperatures over the next seven days will range from 21 to 23 degrees, with overnight lows of eight to 12.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Cessnock Advertiser stories, plus eight other Hunter mastheads including the Newcastle Herald? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
If you didn't receive your copy of the Advertiser this week, lodge an inquiry here.
Meanwhile, you can sign up and view our digital print edition here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.