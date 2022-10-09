October is Motorcycle Awareness Month and seven Hunter councils - including Cessnock - will be holding the Joe Rider competition for the second time this year.
The competition - which will run from October 17 to 21 - is all about keeping motorcyclists safe by highlighting their visibility on our local roads.
The community is being invited to participate by spotting Joe Rider in the Cessnock, Singleton, Muswellbrook, Upper Hunter, Maitland, Port Stephens and MidCoast local government areas during the competition.
Volunteering motorcyclists will be wearing bright yellow Joe Rider vests.
If you see a Joe Rider in the Cessnock local government area throughout the campaign period, you can enter the details of your sighting on council's website.
Daily winners will receive a $50 voucher and one lucky winner will score the grand prize of a $250 voucher at the end of the week.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the competition is a great way to raise awareness and improve motorcycle safety.
"Joe Rider is about encouraging drivers to look out for motorcyclists on our local roads," Cr Suvaal said.
"Its intention is to reduce the number of 'Sorry mate, I didn't see you' crashes many riders experience."
In the five-year period from 2016 to 2020, there were 136 crashes with motorcycle involvement in the Cessnock LGA, and 44 per cent of these involved another vehicle. Almost half of these crashes were in low-speed environments, and 29 per cent were at intersections.
