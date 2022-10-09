The Advertiser - Cessnock
'Joe Rider' motorcycle safety awareness campaign returns to Cessnock local government area

October 9 2022 - 9:30pm
'Joe Rider'

October is Motorcycle Awareness Month and seven Hunter councils - including Cessnock - will be holding the Joe Rider competition for the second time this year.

